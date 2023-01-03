The pair were neighbours during a shared spell in Austria and also worked alongside each other for a brief period at Dutch giants AFC Ajax.

"It's pretty incredible how our paths keep on crossing,” Wober told Salzburg’s website in his exit interview. We knew each other in Amsterdam and were neighbours in Salzburg.

"When I called him to ask how life is in Leeds, the first thing he said was that I could only come if I take the apartment next door to him. I don't know about that, but I definitely have to be somewhere close to Ras. He only has good things to say about the city, the league and the team.”

Max Wober is the latest player to sign for Leeds United (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Kristensen arrived from Salzburg last summer in a similar £10 million transfer and has slotted in as Jesse Marsch’s preferred right-back during the first half of this season. Wober also credits the influence of Marsch, whom he has worked with previously, and teammate Brenden Aaronson as making his decision to join Leeds a great deal easier.

"I heard during my holiday that Leeds United really wanted me. It was clear to me relatively soon that this was a chance I wanted to take,” the 24-year-old said. "You won't get an opportunity like that to play in the Premier League too often. Of course, there is the fact that I also know Jesse [Marsch] really well, I got on really well with him during his time here in Salzburg and know how he likes to play football.

"I have two good friends there too in Ras [Rasmus Kristensen] and Brenden [Aaronson], which made the decision easier.”