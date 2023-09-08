Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off for the September international break with last weekend’s goalless Championship draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds will not return to action until next Sunday’s clash against Millwall at The Den.

But United have 14 players away on international duty that are still with the club including 11 at under-21s level or above. Four new summer signings are among that group and here, excluding players who have departed on loan, we run through who plays when over the coming days and how to watch where applicable, in chronological order.