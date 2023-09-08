Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New Leeds United quartet and attacking star given chance to impress amid Millwall await

Leeds United are in the middle of 14 days without a game – but there is more than a whole team of the club’s players on international duty and in action for their countries this weekend and early next week.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off for the September international break with last weekend’s goalless Championship draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds will not return to action until next Sunday’s clash against Millwall at The Den.

But United have 14 players away on international duty that are still with the club including 11 at under-21s level or above. Four new summer signings are among that group and here, excluding players who have departed on loan, we run through who plays when over the coming days and how to watch where applicable, in chronological order.

Saturday: North Macedonia (a), Euros qualifier, 7.45pm. Viaplay Sports 1. Tuesday: Ukraine (h), Euros qualifier, 7.45pm. Viaplay Sports 2.

1. Willy Gnonto (Italy)

Saturday: North Macedonia (a), Euros qualifier, 7.45pm. Viaplay Sports 1. Tuesday: Ukraine (h), Euros qualifier, 7.45pm. Viaplay Sports 2. Photo: Claudio Villa

Sunday: Denmark (h), Euros qualifier, 7.45pm. Viaplay Sports 1.

2. Glen Kamara (Finland)

Sunday: Denmark (h), Euros qualifier, 7.45pm. Viaplay Sports 1. Photo: PAUL FAITH

Sunday: Montenegro (a), Euros qualifier, 5pm. Viaplay Sports 2.

3. Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria)

Sunday: Montenegro (a), Euros qualifier, 5pm. Viaplay Sports 2. Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK

Monday: Luxembourg (a), Under-21s Euros qualifier, 7.45pm.

4. Charlie Cresswell (England under-21s)

Monday: Luxembourg (a), Under-21s Euros qualifier, 7.45pm. Photo: Gareth Copley

