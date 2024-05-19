New Leeds United opposition is confirmed if big Whites bid proves unsuccessful

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The picture is becoming clearer as to what Leeds may - or may not face - in the future.

New Leeds United opposition has been confirmed in the event of a Whites bid proving successful.

Daniel Farke's Whites are one game away from an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation and will seal top-flight status if they overcome Southampton in next Sunday's Championship play-off final at Wembley.

But one of either Leeds or Southampton will remain in the Championship next season, for which a new addition has now been confirmed in Luton Town.

Luton approached Sunday's final day of the Premier League season still having a mathematical chance of avoiding relegation but not a realistic one due to their goal difference.

The Hatters began the day three points behind fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest but Forest made absolutely sure of their survival with a final day 2-1 victory at already relegated Burnley.

Luton ended the season with a home clash against Fulham and fell to a 4-2 defeat. Luton now join Burnley and Sheffield United in dropping down to the Championship next term.

