Both Brendan Rodgers and Andoni Iraola had featured prominently in the odds lists for the Whites position but both were appointed into new roles on Monday afternoon. As expected, Rodgers was unveiled as Celtic’s new boss for the second time in his career on Monday lunchtime but Bournemouth then caused quite the stir by announcing that Iraola would be their new head coach barely a couple of hours after Gary O’Neil had been sacked.