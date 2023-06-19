New Leeds United next manager odds after shock news with pair now available but duo exiting stage
Both Brendan Rodgers and Andoni Iraola had featured prominently in the odds lists for the Whites position but both were appointed into new roles on Monday afternoon. As expected, Rodgers was unveiled as Celtic’s new boss for the second time in his career on Monday lunchtime but Bournemouth then caused quite the stir by announcing that Iraola would be their new head coach barely a couple of hours after Gary O’Neil had been sacked.
There was then another shock on Monday evening as Sheffield Wednesday announced that boss Darren Moore had left the club by mutual consent, putting the 49-year-old promotion winning boss back on the market.
It’s all lead to further changes in the betting market to be next Whites boss and here we run through the leading contenders in reverse order as of the best available latest prices on Monday evening.