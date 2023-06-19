Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

New Leeds United next manager odds after shock news with pair now available but duo exiting stage

Leeds United’s hunt for the club’s next manager continues and there have been more changes in the market to fill the Elland Road hotseat after two fresh appointments.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 18:52 BST

Both Brendan Rodgers and Andoni Iraola had featured prominently in the odds lists for the Whites position but both were appointed into new roles on Monday afternoon. As expected, Rodgers was unveiled as Celtic’s new boss for the second time in his career on Monday lunchtime but Bournemouth then caused quite the stir by announcing that Iraola would be their new head coach barely a couple of hours after Gary O’Neil had been sacked.

There was then another shock on Monday evening as Sheffield Wednesday announced that boss Darren Moore had left the club by mutual consent, putting the 49-year-old promotion winning boss back on the market.

It’s all lead to further changes in the betting market to be next Whites boss and here we run through the leading contenders in reverse order as of the best available latest prices on Monday evening.

Odds: 25-1.

1. Michael Skubala

Odds: 25-1. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
Odds: 25-1.

2. Carlos Carvalhal

Odds: 25-1. Photo: Aitor Alcalde

Photo Sales
Odds: 25-1.

3. Paulo Fonseca

Odds: 25-1. Photo: SAMEER AL-DOUMY

Photo Sales
Odds: 25-1.

4. Regis Le Bris

Odds: 25-1. Photo: LOIC VENANCE

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Brendan RodgersCelticElland RoadBournemouthDarren Moore