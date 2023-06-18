Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New Leeds United next manager odds after big Andoni Iraola twist and list of leading contenders

Leeds United’s search for their next manager is continuing and there have been changes in the market to fill the Elland Road hotseat after a fresh twist.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 17:25 BST

Andoni Iraola has regularly featured prominently in the odds lists but the 40-year-old Spanish manager looked set to join Almeria this summer upon leaving his role as Rayo Vallecano boss. But Almeria announced on Saturday evening that Vicente Moreno would be their new head coach for next season, leading to fresh speculation over where Iraola will land up next term.

The news has led to a change in the market to be next Leeds United manager and here we run through the leading contenders in reverse order as of the best available latest prices on Sunday evening.

Odds: 25-1.

1. Michael Skubala

Odds: 25-1. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Odds: 25-1.

2. Carlos Carvalhal

Odds: 25-1. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Odds: 25-1.

3. Paulo Fonseca

Odds: 25-1. Photo: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI

Odds: 25-1.

4. Ralph Hasenhuttl

Odds: 25-1. Photo: Bryn Lennon

