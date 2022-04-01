New Leeds United mural in Burmantofts set to celebrate the Whites' LGBT+ supporters

Jay Gilleard AKA international street artist CBloxx - who produced the stunning Athena Rising mural above Leeds City rail station - is painting the design, which is expected to be finished as early as next week.

The latest addition to the city's collection of Leeds United murals will be subtle and conceptual in style, carrying a number of messages while proudly asserting the fact that LGBT+ fans are part of the club and football more widely.

Positioned above the A64, the mural will be viewed by approximately 68,000 people per day and will feature rainbows, peacocks, banners, scarves, and club insignia.

The project is being developed by Marching Out Together in partnership with East Street Arts - whose Patrick Studios is the site of the mural - and has been funded by Leeds City Council's Leeds Inspired programme.

Mick Ward of Marching Out Together said: “Our members met with CBloxx and we talked about the ‘Marching On Together’ club anthem and our group name, the community and fellowship of being a fan, and what the group means to our members in a context where being LGBTQ+ in football is often unseen.

“We were clear that we were looking for something which communicated that, and was more than a football with a rainbow over it!

CBloxx at work on the new mural in Burmantofts. Pic: @SprayDays.

"The artist has not only taken all of that on board, but responded to our feedback on early concepts, and have done their own research into the history and identity of the club.

"The design is dramatic, distinctive, and proudly positions us within the club, our wider community and will be an outstanding addition to the fabulous LUFC street-art around the city.

“We are thrilled at the design, and proud of the landmark this will give the city. It makes a bold statement about the bond between Leeds United and the club’s LGBTQ+ fans, and builds on that crucial visibility for the LGBTQ+ community across the city and beyond.”

Artist CBloxx said: “This was quite a challenging brief. I had looked at the many fantastic murals of players and characters around the city but this work needed something more layered.

The mural in progress. Pic: Marching Out Together.

“Talking to the Marching Out members I was really struck not only by their love of football and passion for Leeds Utd, but also the sense of family, community and belonging they had – of being Leeds Utd together, and how much they value the group.

"I also wanted to capture a sense of LGBTQ+ fans in a context of social movements, resilience and visibility.

“I am delighted that they can see that along with the history of Leeds Utd and the pride they take in their club.”

International street artist Jay Gilleard AKA . Pic: Polly Dawson.