Roberts has signed on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season and will supplement Daniel Farke's defensive ranks as the team seek promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The Wales international arrives with promotion pedigree, having gone up with reigning champions Burnley last term, whilst also being named in the Championship's Team of the Season.

"Football's a funny game, so I'll be doing my very best to make a good impression on and off the pitch and maybe in the future it can change from the straight loan but yeah, at the moment it's just come here try and help on and off the pitch," the 28-year-old said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after signing on the dotted line at Elland Road, Roberts says he hopes to have an impact on and off the pitch, sharing his experience with the likes of positional rival Archie Gray, as well as international teammates Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu.

"I think I've got plenty of experience to bring to Archie [Gray], if he's playing there or Joe [Rodon] alongside me, Ethan [Ampadu], I know them well, but I can still give them some pointers and hopefully as a collective, as a group.

"The aim is to get promoted and whether that means me playing half the games, all the games, only a few games, it doesn't really bother me. I just want to want to be smiling with the rest of the lads come the end of the season," he added.

"I'm just really excited to get going and like you say it's just a loan for now, but I think it would have been unbelievable to come here for the long term kind of thing, but I'm going to be incredibly privileged to play for Leeds United, whether that's a handful of times or every single game between now and the end of the season. So I'm just looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm always ready and when the chance comes I'll give absolutely everything when I put on that shirt."