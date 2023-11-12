Leeds United are presenting their fans with new heroes and leaders this season under Daniel Farke and three of them had big games in the win over Plymouth Argyle.

The performances of Joe Rodon, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara will only add to their growing popularity, in a team that is very easy to like because it wins games and it plays football that is so easy on the eye. Here's the YEP take.

Joe Rodon

URGENT AND VOCAL: Leeds United defender Joe Rodon sends in a header during Saturday's Championship victory against Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

This game brought out the leader in the centre-half. He grew increasingly urgent and vocal as the game went on, particularly after Plymouth's goal, barking out orders left, right and centre. He set an example with his performance, too. It's not that long since a loanee played a pivotal part in a promotion at Elland Road in that very position and though Ben White left big shoes to fill, Rodon is walking tall at the heart of Fake's defence.

Archie Gray

Another fine performance at right-back. What Gray does so well is use the ball intelligently. If a progressive pass down the line or into the middle was on, he went for it, but if the risk was too great then he picked a safer option. He's defending and attacking with maturity beyond his years, in a position that is still less familiar than his more natural midfield role.

Glen Kamara

A right-back situation that moved Farke to take Gray out of his central midfield has opened up more of an opportunity for Kamara to show what he is about. His work-rate has been excellent and his pressing was important in this game because it helped create a goal, but what he does on the ball often helps moves flow. One-touch passes and flicks around the corner, or just a long outstretched leg to keep the ball in Leeds' possession. Looks more and more like a very sensible signing.

Sam Byram

Although Leeds believe it's a routine hamstring strain and nothing linked to Byram's past issues, this injury is a blow because Byram has been building up momentum, playing lots of football and putting in good performances at left-back. His performance up until he went off was excellent because he did both sides of the game with such competence. Junior Firpo will get a chance to try and steal the shirt at Rotherham United but Byram will be champing at the bit to get back in when he's fit again.

Willy Gnonto

Gnonto has not been able to put together much of an argument for a starting place, in fact the argument looks pretty lost right now thanks mostly to the stellar work of Summerville and James, but this was another cameo that came and went without the heroics the little Italian is capable of. He could and should have hit the net, he could and should have teed up Bamford for a goal. Bumped back down to the Italy Under 21s, it's going to take a lot of hard work to get back to where he was for club and country.

Pre-game: Karl Darlow letting a kid keep a football that came his way during the warm-up, down at the front of the West Stand. The ball went up the jumper before any suspecting kit men or stewards could cotton on. Rutter making sure to tap each member of the starting outfield 10 before their final warm-up sprints.

In-game: Rutter screaming in celebration of a throw in, won just after Leeds went a goal up as they piled the pressure on Plymouth. Schumacher raging at the fourth official over the lack of penalty for Ethan Ampadu's challenge on Bali Mumba in the area. Farke raging with equal chagrin seconds later over something one of his own players did in possession of the ball, while 2-0 up. Ian Poveda, Patrick Bamford and Ilia Gruev being called back to the bench but only so that the latter two could prepare to go on as late substitutes. Poveda giving both huge pats on the back and geeing them up, despite his own likely disappointment at not getting the nod. Joe Rodon turning and screaming to the South Stand after winning a huge stoppage time challenge in the area.