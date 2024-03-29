Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke issued the less-than-ideal scenarios involving his trio of key first team players ahead of this evening's game at Watford. Speaking to Sky Sports as he and Leeds return to action following a costly international break, Farke admitted his Welsh contingent were given some time to process their gut-wrenching Euro 2024 play-off penalty loss to Poland. Leeds winger Daniel James was the only man to miss from the spot as the Welsh missed out on a spot at the major tournament.

"That's sport, you have to deal with some disappointing outcomes," said Farke. "There's always an opportunity to show a reaction. We gave them time to suffer but also, let's go, it's football. Willy Gnonto, Ilia Gruev who were on a brilliant run are out, Connor Roberts an important player for us, as well. To complain doesn't help, we have to be positive today and be on it again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gnonto went away with the Italy Under 21s during the break and returned with a problem, while Roberts limped out of the Poland clash and Gruev reported back to Thorp Arch injured following his involvement with the Bulgarian senior side.