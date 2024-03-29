New Leeds United injury timelines as Daniel Farke reveals trio of pre-Watford issues
Daniel Farke issued the less-than-ideal scenarios involving his trio of key first team players ahead of this evening's game at Watford. Speaking to Sky Sports as he and Leeds return to action following a costly international break, Farke admitted his Welsh contingent were given some time to process their gut-wrenching Euro 2024 play-off penalty loss to Poland. Leeds winger Daniel James was the only man to miss from the spot as the Welsh missed out on a spot at the major tournament.
"That's sport, you have to deal with some disappointing outcomes," said Farke. "There's always an opportunity to show a reaction. We gave them time to suffer but also, let's go, it's football. Willy Gnonto, Ilia Gruev who were on a brilliant run are out, Connor Roberts an important player for us, as well. To complain doesn't help, we have to be positive today and be on it again."
Gnonto went away with the Italy Under 21s during the break and returned with a problem, while Roberts limped out of the Poland clash and Gruev reported back to Thorp Arch injured following his involvement with the Bulgarian senior side.
"It's not close [for a return]," Farke said. "Willy will be out for two to three weeks, same more or less for Connor Roberts, muscle injuries from the international games. Ilia Gruev we have to wait to see how it settles but no chance for tonight."
