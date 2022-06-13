Leeds United's 2021/22 campaign will forever be remembered by the club's supporters as the year in which the team escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth.
A key factor in Leeds' precarious position headed into the final day of the campaign was the myriad injuries sustained by integral first-team players.
Over the first half of the season, Leeds players lost more than 1,000 days to injury, cumulatively and finished the campaign having lost in excess of 1,500 - more than any other team in the division.
Nevertheless, through adversity safety was secured and Leeds live to fight another day in the Premier League.
A number of players were missing during the last few matchdays - here is a comprehensive breakdown of the United players still out injured and those who have made full recoveries.
1. Patrick Bamford
Striker Patrick Bamford missed the overwhelming majority of 2021/22 with a litany of injuries to his ankle, hamstring, thigh and foot. Having overcome each of those separate issues, the England centre-forward was struck down by COVID ahead of the final game versus Brentford but looks set to be involved next month when Leeds return to training PRE-SEASON VERDICT: Available (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
2. Tyler Roberts
Tyler Roberts did not start a single game under Jesse Marsch, making the matchday squad just twice since the American coach's arrival. However, this was largely due to the fact the Welsh international injured his hamstring during Marsch's first game at Leicester City. Roberts underwent successful surgery and has recovered quicker than anticipated, being named on the substitutes' bench on the final day of the season. PRE-SEASON VERDICT: Available (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
3. Adam Forshaw
Adam Forshaw suffered a fractured knee-cap towards the end of the season, which was said to keep him out of action for six weeks. With those six weeks now up and no reports of setbacks in his recovery, the experienced midfielder will start pre-season along with the rest of the squad. PRE-SEASON VERDICT: Available (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
4. Crysencio Summerville
Dutch winger Summerville sustained an ankle injury in training prior to the end of the campaign which kept him out of the squad for Leeds' final couple of matches. This problem was not thought to be serious, keeping him out for an estimated four weeks. He has since been pictured on holiday walking unsupported. PRE-SEASON VERDICT: Available (Photo by James Holyoak/MB Media/Getty Images)