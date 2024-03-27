Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Good Friday’s Championship return at Watford for which doubts or concerns surround five players with two more already out.

Question marks particularly surrounded the participation of Georginio Rutter and Connor Roberts due to injuries and also Junior Firpo owing to the logistics of the left back representing the Dominican Republic on international duty.

Speaking at Wednesday's pre-match press conference, Farke admitted that doubts concerned all three players despite Rutter returning to parts of team training following minor surgery on a hernia issue, leading to Farke being "carefully optimistic" that he could be involved.

But the Whites boss has also revealed that there are also now doubts about both Willy Gnonto and Ilia Gruev, Gnonto having experienced a hamstring issue whilst away with Italy's under-21s and Gruev nursing an ankle ligament injury following international duty with Bulgaria.

Farke also revealed that centre-back Pascal Struijk had now had successful surgery to mend a cartilage problem having been absent since Boxing Day with a groin injury but that Struijk would now miss the rest of the campaign.

Stuart Dallas also remains out as he continues on the long comeback trail from a femoral fracture.

"There are a few concerns," said Farke, providing his team news. "Georginio is one of the concerns, he's on a good path but not able to train one time a full session, but there are still 48 hours and I'm carefully optimistic he'll be in the squad and for some minutes.

"There are some more concerns, Roberts limped off (for Wales), I hope it's not too bad but let's be honest if you limp off you're usually not available two days later.

"The same with Willy Gnonto, he reported some hamstring problems after his game. Ilia Gruev reported a problem with ankle ligament after the Bulgaria game - they are doubts.

"Under normal circumstances, Junior wouldn't be possible to start the game because he played in the early hours of this morning due to the time difference and he's back late morning tomorrow but I can't rule out anything at the moment because we have to wait for the assessment."

