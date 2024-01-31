New Leeds United fixture picked for TV broadcast as Whites coverage stacks up
Another Leeds United game will be on the box.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new Leeds United fixture has been picked for live TV broadcast with date and kick-off time confirmed.
Leeds will travel to Plymouth Argyle next Tuesday evening for an FA Cup fourth round replay which has now been selected for live coverage on BBC One in a 7.45pm kick-off at Home Park.
The Whites and Pilgrims shared a 1-1 draw in Saturday's initial fourth round tie at Elland Road which has led to the long midweek trek down to Devon, just four days after Friday night's Championship clash at Bristol City.
The Bristol City game had already been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports with an 8pm kick-off.
The Plymouth cup pick means that five of United's next six games will be shown live on the box. The odd one out is a week on Saturday's league hosting of Rotherham United which is a 3pm kick-off.
But the following Tuesday night's Championship clash at Swansea City and the return lunchtime kick-off league visit to Plymouth on Saturday, February 17 are both being shown live on Sky Sports, in addition to the top-of-the-table clash at home to Leicester City on Friday, February 23.