Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Leeds United fixture has been picked for live TV broadcast with date and kick-off time confirmed.

Leeds will travel to Plymouth Argyle next Tuesday evening for an FA Cup fourth round replay which has now been selected for live coverage on BBC One in a 7.45pm kick-off at Home Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites and Pilgrims shared a 1-1 draw in Saturday's initial fourth round tie at Elland Road which has led to the long midweek trek down to Devon, just four days after Friday night's Championship clash at Bristol City.

The Bristol City game had already been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports with an 8pm kick-off.

The Plymouth cup pick means that five of United's next six games will be shown live on the box. The odd one out is a week on Saturday's league hosting of Rotherham United which is a 3pm kick-off.