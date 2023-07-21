Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

New Leeds United fixture moved for live TV broadcast as fresh EFL selections are made

Another early Leeds United fixture in the new Championship season has been moved for live TV broadcast.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:20 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites were due to take on Millwall at The Den on Saturday, September 16 but the game will now take place the following day on Sunday, September 17 to be screened live on Sky Sports in a lunchtime kick-off (12pm). The announcement comes upon the EFL announcing their broadcast selections up until Wednesday, September 20.

United will begin life back in the Championship in just over two weeks’ time with the home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6 which is also being screened live on Sky Sports (2.30pm).

Related topics:EFLDaniel FarkeSky SportsMillwallCardiff City