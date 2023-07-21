New Leeds United fixture moved for live TV broadcast as fresh EFL selections are made
Another early Leeds United fixture in the new Championship season has been moved for live TV broadcast.
Daniel Farke’s Whites were due to take on Millwall at The Den on Saturday, September 16 but the game will now take place the following day on Sunday, September 17 to be screened live on Sky Sports in a lunchtime kick-off (12pm). The announcement comes upon the EFL announcing their broadcast selections up until Wednesday, September 20.
United will begin life back in the Championship in just over two weeks’ time with the home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6 which is also being screened live on Sky Sports (2.30pm).