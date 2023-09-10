Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New Leeds United faces handed big chances after fresh decisions

Two new Leeds United faces have been handed big chances upon fresh decisions from their international bosses.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 10th Sep 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST
Summer window signings Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara are among the Whites players currently away on international duty and the pair have both handed starts in their respective Sunday evening Euros qualifiers. Kamara was named on the Finland bench for Thursday’s Euros qualifier in Kazakhstan in which he came on with 23 minutes left and played a big part in the only goal of the game.

Kamara has now been selected to start in Sunday evening’s home clash against Denmark whilst Gruev continues his run of international starts in lining up for Bulgaria in Montenegro. Gruev played the full duration of Thursday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Iran in an international friendly. Both games kick-off at 5pm and both are being covered live by Viaplay Sports.

