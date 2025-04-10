Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will need to take a decision on the future of striker Patrick Bamford sooner rather than later.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites are in pole position to make a Premier League return this year after a season in which 31-year-old forward Bamford has rarely featured.

A combination of injuries, fitness and Daniel Farke’s preference has meant the experienced striker has had to settle for a place on the bench or outside the matchday squad altogether over the course of Leeds’ 41 league fixtures to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last two matches, however, Bamford has come off the bench to contribute in Leeds’ draw against Luton Town and victory versus Middlesbrough, earning rave reviews from supporters and teammates.

Joe Rodon described Bamford as ‘absolutely outstanding’ in his cameo at the Riverside Stadium, while debate online has been reignited regarding the striker’s Elland Road future, with several backing him to start in place of Joel Piroe this weekend.

A start at home to Preston North End is unlikely, although an appearance from the bench is probable as Farke appears willing to rely upon Bamford once again.

The argument on the terraces that Bamford is ready to be thrust in from the start was strengthened on Tuesday night as the forward was robbed of a legitimate goal by the assistant referee’s flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In stretching the Luton line, making runs in behind which teammates can target and hitting the back of the net at Boro, Bamford has put together a case for his revival.

Beyond this season, though, Bamford’s Leeds future remains unclear. Had he not featured in the way he has done over the past week and continued outside matchday squads, there is every chance the striker would have been atop many supporters’ lists of players to move on this summer. But, his recent displays have served as a reminder that he offers something different to Leeds’ alternative striking options.

With 12 months left on his Leeds deal, it is decision time: cash-in this summer, allow him to leave on a free next year following one last hurrah, or extend his stay.

What about Leeds’ available budget?

There is the small matter of wages and the player’s injury history to consider, too. Bamford is widely understood to be one of the club’s top earners and to any incoming chief executive, even with recent on-field contributions, from a business perspective, the one-cap England international looks a drain on resources, especially if the club do not earn promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst promotion to the top flight entitles Leeds to approximately £100 million in additional broadcast revenue, the club’s Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) loss limit shrinks to around £62 million for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. Securing promotion will ensure Leeds’ maximum loss allowance remains at £62 million for the following financial year, however, remaining in the Championship will see the threshold fall further to £41 million.

Belt-tightening and cost-cutting is a necessity no matter the division in which Leeds play, and if squad members are not justifying their expense, it is hard to argue for said expenditure. Leeds’ wage bill for 2023/24 was £84 million, considerably lower than their 2022/23 Premier League campaign, but wholly unsustainable for a club whose revenue is impacted by a stay in the Championship for two seasons or more.

It is no secret Leeds will need to do significant business this summer, if they are to make a fist of Premier League survival and not suffer the same fate as last season's play-off final victors Southampton. Freeing up wages for a top flight standard centre-forward capable of hitting the ground running, then, may well be a lever United pull to stay the right side of PSR and freshen up the squad in one fell swoop.

It is a difficult decision for whoever replaces exiting CEO Angus Kinnear, who joins Everton this summer. Thirty-one-year-old Bamford is into his seventh season as a Leeds player, the longest-serving member of the current squad and one of the few remaining promotion winners of 2019/20. Whichever call is made in the coming months, no doubt it will be an emotional one.