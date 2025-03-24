New Leeds United absence fears put to bed as popular figure makes comeback

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has allayed injury fears after appearing in training for this week's Dominican Republic friendly versus Puerto Rico.

Firpo was spared last week as the national team faced fellow Caribbean island Puerto Rico in a friendly fixture with some Leeds supporters concerned over the nature of the left-back's omission.

Reports in the Dominican Republic stated the 28-year-old defender was to be left out of Marcelo Neveleff's travelling squad but a reason was not given for the Leeds man's absence.

Concern was expressed that Firpo's non-involvement could be due to an injury picked up in training, after meeting up with his international teammates, however, that appears not to be the case.

Firpo appeared in promotional material this week urging fans on the island to attend the second of two friendly matches versus Puerto Rico, which will be played at Estadio Cibao in Santiago.

The Dominican Republic's official social media channels also posted photographs at the stadium, where Tuesday evening's match will be played, which feature the Leeds full-back in full-contact training, dismissing any lingering concerns of a fresh knock.

Firpo is expected to start in the game, as one of Dominican Republic's attacking protagonists, and remains a heavy-hitter for the island nation's burgeoning football scene.

Former Real Madrid and Olympique Lyonnais striker Mariano Diaz is also likely to join the fray alongside Firpo, returning to win his second cap 12 years on from his first back in 2013.

The Leeds man played a central role for his birth nation during their successful qualification for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, in which the Dominican Republic will make their debut at a major international tournament.