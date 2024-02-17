Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Leeds United absentee has joined five men out for Saturday's lunchtime showdown at Championship hosts Plymouth Argyle for which a fellow Whites player returns (kick-off 12.30pm).

Boss Daniel Farke was known to have five players sidelined for the contest in Patrick Bamford (calf), Sam Byram (hamstring), Pascal Struijk (groin), Karl Darlow (dislocated thumb) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamford was set to continue his recent run of starts in the midweek clash at Swansea City but then felt discomfort in the warm-up and pulled out. His place in the front line was taken by Joel Piroe who again starts at Plymouth.

But Bournemouth loanee Jaidon Anthony is also now missing from the matchday squad which features a return for new dad Jamie Shackleton. Anthony is missing due to personal reasons - not an injury - and his place on the bench is taken by Shackleton.

Shackleton had returned to training after illness but then missed Tuesday night's victory at Swansea after his partner gave birth to the couple's first child.

But Farke confirmed at Friday's pre-match press conference that Shackleton was now back available and the versatile full back/midfielder returns to the Whites bench at Plymouth where Farke names an unchanged side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shackleton for Anthony is the only change on the bench which features two keepers in Kristoffer Klaesson and Dani Van Den Heuvel.

Plymouth boss Ian Foster has made four changes to his Pilgrims side from the team that started Wednesday night's 2-2 draw at home to Coventry City,

Jordan Houghton, Julio Pleguzuelo, Mickel Miller and Ben Waine all come into the XI as Brendan Galloway, Lino Sousa and Ryan Hardie are benched and the ineligable Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi misses out. Former Whites midfielder Adam Forshaw is out injured but Mustapha Bundu returns from injury to the bench.

Plymouth Argyle: Hazard; Phillips, Pleguezuelo, Gibson; Sorinola, Houghton, Randell, Miller; Whittaker, Devine, Waine. Subs: Burton, Mumba, Sousa, Scarr, Edwards, Hardie, Bundu, Galloway, Issaka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad