A big Leeds change is expected for Monday night’s clash against Sunderland.

Fresh key rivals’ boosts are expected to trigger a big Leeds United change for Monday night’s huge Championship clash against Sunderland at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s Whites saw both their lead at the top of the division and cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places cut right back on Wednesday evening as key rivals Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland all won their games in hand.

The midweek victories for the Blades, Clarets and Black Cats have left Farke’s leaders just two points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United, five ahead of third-placed Burnley and seven clear of Monday night’s fourth-placed visitors Sunderland.

Leeds, though, are now expected to be looking at the big change of kicking off Monday night’s game having dropped back to second place with the bookmakers anticipating another Blades victory on Saturday afternoon in tandem with Burnley also closing the gap.

Scott Parker’s Clarets are first to play in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End for which the Clarets are strong favourites and no bigger than 6-5.

It’s then a similar story for Chris Wilder’s Blades who are also away from home in a 3pm kick-off at Luton Town but also hovering around the even money mark.

Like Burnley, the Blades are no bigger than 6-5 although Luton are not completely unfancied at 13-5. Preston, meanwhile, are slightly bigger at 11-4 to beat the Clarets.

It is expected, though, by the bookmakers that Sheffield United will leapfrog Leeds by one point into pole position ahead of the Monday night hosting of Sunderland which would represent a game in hand.

Victory for Burnley would take them just two points behind Leeds but also having played an additional game. Farke’s Whites also have a vastly superior goal difference to both sides and also Monday night’s visitors Sunderland.