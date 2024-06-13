Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A change to FIFA’s international loans quota affecting Leeds United will come into force on July 1.

Clubs governed by FIFA’s member associations, such as the Football Association (FA), will be limited to six incoming and six outgoing international loans during this summer’s transfer window. Domestic moves can be made as of tomorrow, while international transfers will be permitted and ratified at the beginning of next month.

Last season, Leeds found themselves at the upper limit of their outgoing international loans quota, due to the numerous loan release clauses inserted into players’ contracts in the event of relegation from the Premier League.

This year, the upper limit has been reduced from seven to six, as FIFA continue in their bid to curb player hoarding.

FIFA initially introduced the legislation two years ago permitting clubs to sanction up to eight incoming and eight outgoing international loans, with that number falling by one each season.

Several players exercised the loan release clauses following Leeds’ relegation, which led to a stand-off with Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra who also sought an international loan that could not be sanctioned due to United’s outgoing international limit having already been met. A resolution was ultimately found as the 24-year-old joined AFC Bournemouth on an initial loan on deadline day, but the issue did disrupt the opening portion of Daniel Farke’s tenure and Leeds’ season as Sinisterra was removed from contention by the German whilst his future remained unresolved.

Domestic loans - those conducted between teams in the same country - are exempt from the FIFA ruling, as are those concerning players aged 21-or-under and club-trained players, which is why Sinisterra was allowed to join the Cherries.

Former loanee Brenden Aaronson, who spent last season with Union Berlin in Germany, has already committed himself to Leeds for the 2024/25 campaign, despite the assumption amongst supporters the American would again seek a move away from Elland Road.

This somewhat eases the burden on Leeds with regards to their international loan limit, as the framework they are required to work within becomes more stringent.

The futures of Jack Harrison, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Marc Roca and Max Wöber are as yet undecided, although it is expected at least some of the aforementioned quintet will remain out on loan for another season, or be sold altogether.