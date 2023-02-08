New favourite in next Leeds United manager search and Whites chance at Manchester United

The Red Devils are odds-on across the board to take all three points form tonight's Roses derby but Erik ten Hag's side can be backed at 8-15 and neither the draw nor a Leeds victory are mammoth odds. The fourth-bottom Whites are a best-priced 6-1 to bag a victory in their first game since Jesse Marsch was axed as head coach whilst the draw is only on offer at just shy of 4-1 at 15-4.

Whites no 9 Bamford is easily rated the main Leeds threat this evening but still only sixth favourite to score first at a best priced 21-2. Marcus Rashford is just about market leader at 23-5, followed by Wout Weghorst (23-4), Bruno Fernandes (7s), Alejandro Garnacho (17-2) and Anthony Elanga (10s). After Bamford, Jadon Sancho is then 23-2 before record Leeds signing Georginio Rutter at 14s. Red Devils attacker Facundo Pellistri is then 14s, followed by Whites duo Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto who are both 15s. In the correct score market, a 2-1 win or 2-0 triumph for the Red Devils are both 42-5 but a 1-1 draw is not a million miles behind at 44-5. Leeds are 21-1 to leave with a 2-1 triumph at 23s to oblige 1-0.

The Whites are currently still expected to stay up as the Eland Road club are fourth favourites to be relegated at 9-4 behind odds on pair Bournemouth (2-9) and Southampton (2-5) followed by Everton. Nottingham Forest are next after Leeds at 7-2, followed by Wolves (4s), Leicester City (6s), West Ham United (7s) and Crystal Palace (12s). There is then a huge gap to Aston Villa at 80-1.

CLEAR MAIN THREAT: Patrick Bamford for Leeds United at Old Trafford. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.