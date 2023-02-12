News you can trust since 1890
New favourite emerges in Leeds United manager search as Dutch coach sighted at Elland Road

Leeds United hosted Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon as the manager-less Whites took on Manchester United in the Premier League

By Joe Donnohue
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 5:26pm

Schreuder has been linked to the vacant position at Elland Road following the departure of Jesse Marsch on Monday, February 6 – and was in attendance at Elland Road as Leeds hosted Man United, first reported by The Telegraph.

Leeds’ board have been rebuffed in their approaches for Andoni Iraola of Rayo Vallecano, Carlos Corberan of West Brom and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot, but lured Schreuder to Elland Road to spectate what is widely regarded the Whites’ biggest fixture of the season.

The former Club Brugge and AFC Ajax coach was relieved of his duties at the Amsterdam ArenA earlier this season after a run of form which saw the Eredivisie giants slip to fifth in the table. Schreuder oversaw Club Brugge’s title win last term before being headhunted by the Dutch club.

The 50-year-old was assistant to Steve McClaren at FC Twente a decade ago and has held similar coaching positions under Erik ten Hag and Julian Nagelsmann at Ajax and TSG Hoffenheim, respectively. Schreuder also worked with countryman Ronald Koeman at Barcelona during the 2020/21 season.

His presence at Elland Road was reported shortly after kick-off in Leeds’ Sunday afternoon contest against Ten Hag’s Man United – four days on from their respectable 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Schreuder has subsequently become the bookmakers’ new favourite to succeed Marsch at Elland Road.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 26: Alfred Schreuder, Head Coach of Ajax looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at Johan Cruyff Arena on October 26, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
