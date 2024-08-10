New faces and youngster full league debut as Daniel Farke names Leeds United team v Portsmouth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team and bench for Saturday’s Championship opener against Portsmouth at Elland Road.
Young striker Mateo Joseph is finally handed his full league debut following 23 league outings from the bench whilst summer signing Jayden Bogle also makes his full Leeds debut at right back.
Fellow new face Joe Rothwell sits on the bench as Ilia Gruev is given the nod to partner new club captain Ethan Ampadu in centre midfield whilst Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober sit amongst the substitutes upon their returns after last season’s loan escapes.
Young midfielder Charlie Crew is another to make the bench whilst ex-Leeds defender Connor Shaughnessy starts for last season’s League One winners Portsmouth.
Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Gruev; Gnonto, James, Rutter, Joseph. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Crew, Rothwell, Aaronson, Gelhardt, Piroe, Bamford.
Portsmouth: Norris, Williams, Shaughnessy, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack (c), Dozzell, Lane, Lang, Silvera, Sorensen. Subs: Archer, Swanson, Stevenson, Moxon, Devlin, Lowery, Ritchie, Whyte, Saydee.
Referee: Oliver Langford.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.