New face on bench but stars missing in seven changes to Leeds United side for Cardiff cup clash

Austrian international defender Wober completed a move from RB Salzburg to Leeds on January 3 and Marsch said he would check the 24-year-old’s condition with a view to his role at Cardiff. Marsch said Wober would be “in the mix” and the Austrian is on the bench as Marsch makes seven changes to his side which is captained by Pascal Struijk.

Struijk, Crysencio Summerville, Brenden Aaronson and Willy Gnonto are the only starters who also lined up in Wednesday night's 2-2 draw at home to West Ham United. Joel Robles, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo, Darko Gyabi, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt all come into the side as Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Rodrigo drop out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier and Cooper reportedly have muscle problems and have not travelled as a result. Harrison and Roca are also not 100 per cent and therefore on the bench.

Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, longer term absentee Stuart Dallas and also Archie Gray were already known to be out injured. Bamford trained on Friday on his recovery from groin surgery and then illness but was not predicted to return against Cardiff. Key men Tyler Adams and Robin Koch are also not involved.

Wober and record signing Rodrigo are the big names on the bench that also features first team trio Ayling, Roca and Harrison plus keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, Sonny Perkins, Mateo Joseph and Cody Drameh against his former loan side. Leo Hjelde is not involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff boss Mark Hudson has made nine changes to his side who have illness running through their camp.

Cardiff City: Alnwick, Sang, Nelson, Simpson, Bagan, Rinomhota, Sawyers, Ojo, Philogene, Harris, Davies. Subs: Allsop, L Benajmin, Ng, Nkounkou, Wintle, Ralls, O'Dowda, Tanner, Wigley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Leeds United signing Max Wober. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.