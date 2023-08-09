Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

New face makes Leeds United debut and ace back from injury amid six changes v Shrewsbury Town

A new Leeds United face makes his Whites debut as a young star also returns from injury for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road (kick-off 7.45pm).
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 9th Aug 2023, 18:52 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 19:03 BST

Experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow joined Leeds for a fee of around £400,000 from Newcastle United at the end of last month and the 32-year-old makes his first appearance by starting tonight’s first round clash against the Shrews.

Boss Daniel Farke has almost a full team of players out injured but 21-year-old right back Cody Drameh returns from a hamstring injury to sit amongst the substitutes. Leeds already had nine players out for Sunday’s Championship opener at home to Cardiff City for which recently injured striker trio Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph joined Drameh, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas on the sidelines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Whites then lost captain Liam Cooper to a ruptured plantar fascia during the weekend draw against the Bluebirds in which Crysencio Summerville also picked up a groin strain. But Farke has still been able to make six changes to his team as Darlow, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell, Darko Gyabi, Ian Poveda and Joe Gelhardt all start as Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk, Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto plus injured pair Cooper and Summerville drop out.

Gnonto does not make the bench which includes two goalkeepers in Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson plus young defender Kris Moore fresh from signing his new deal. Luke Ayling, Leo Hjelde, Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray and Dan James are the five players that start having also lined up against Cardiff.

Ayling could be set to partner Cresswell at centre-back whist 17-year-old Gray is likely set for a more advanced midfield role ahead of Gyabi and Ampadu.

Leeds United v Shrewsbury Town: Darlow, Shackleton, Ayling, Cresswell, Hjelde; Gyabi, Ampadu, Gray, Poveda, James, Gelhardt. Subs: Meslier, Klaesson, Struijk, Byram, Moore, Drameh, Bate, Sinisterra, Perkins.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeElland RoadLiam CooperCharlie Cresswell