New face makes Leeds United debut and ace back from injury amid six changes v Shrewsbury Town

A new Leeds United face makes his Whites debut as a young star also returns from injury for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road (kick-off 7.45pm).

Experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow joined Leeds for a fee of around £400,000 from Newcastle United at the end of last month and the 32-year-old makes his first appearance by starting tonight’s first round clash against the Shrews.

Boss Daniel Farke has almost a full team of players out injured but 21-year-old right back Cody Drameh returns from a hamstring injury to sit amongst the substitutes. Leeds already had nine players out for Sunday’s Championship opener at home to Cardiff City for which recently injured striker trio Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph joined Drameh, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites then lost captain Liam Cooper to a ruptured plantar fascia during the weekend draw against the Bluebirds in which Crysencio Summerville also picked up a groin strain. But Farke has still been able to make six changes to his team as Darlow, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell, Darko Gyabi, Ian Poveda and Joe Gelhardt all start as Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk, Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto plus injured pair Cooper and Summerville drop out.

Gnonto does not make the bench which includes two goalkeepers in Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson plus young defender Kris Moore fresh from signing his new deal. Luke Ayling, Leo Hjelde, Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray and Dan James are the five players that start having also lined up against Cardiff.

Ayling could be set to partner Cresswell at centre-back whist 17-year-old Gray is likely set for a more advanced midfield role ahead of Gyabi and Ampadu.