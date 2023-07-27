Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New face gets first start upon Leeds United changes for Nottingham Forest friendly

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made five changes to his Leeds United side for the club’s penultimate pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion tonight (kick-off 7.45pm).
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 18:57 BST

Farke’s side continued their build up towards the new Championship campaign with last weekend’s clash against Monaco in York for which new signing Ethan Amapdu was immediately handed a Whites debut from the start.

Amapdu once again lines up for this evening’s clash against Forest and is joined in the XI by Sam Byram who makes his first start upon returning to train with the club following his release from Norwich City.

Byram replaces Leo Hjelde at left back as part of five changes as Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford also all start. Pascal Struijk, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter all drop to the bench whilst Crysencio Summerville is not involved. Willy Gnonto also stays on the bench.

PENULTIMATE FRIENDLY: For Leeds United, Ethan Ampadu, centre, and boss Daniel Farke, right. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire.PENULTIMATE FRIENDLY: For Leeds United, Ethan Ampadu, centre, and boss Daniel Farke, right. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Cresswell, Byram, Ampadu, Shackleton, James, Sinisterra, Gelhardt, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Van Den Heuvel, Hjelde, Struijk, Gyabi, Gray, Bate, Poveda, Rutter, Joseph, Gnonto.

