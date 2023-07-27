New face gets first start upon Leeds United changes for Nottingham Forest friendly

Farke’s side continued their build up towards the new Championship campaign with last weekend’s clash against Monaco in York for which new signing Ethan Amapdu was immediately handed a Whites debut from the start.

Amapdu once again lines up for this evening’s clash against Forest and is joined in the XI by Sam Byram who makes his first start upon returning to train with the club following his release from Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Byram replaces Leo Hjelde at left back as part of five changes as Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford also all start. Pascal Struijk, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter all drop to the bench whilst Crysencio Summerville is not involved. Willy Gnonto also stays on the bench.

PENULTIMATE FRIENDLY: For Leeds United, Ethan Ampadu, centre, and boss Daniel Farke, right. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire.