Leeds confirmed the sacking of their head coach on Sunday morning, bringing to an end three-and-a-half years together. Throughout the day fans gathered at Elland Road stadium and at Thorp Arch, where groups were able to greet Bielsa outside the gates of the training ground to say an emotional goodbye.

Bielsa is yet to depart Yorkshire and is set for more farewells as he finishes up at Thorp Arch before travelling back to Argentina.

As for Leeds, there is little time to waste and work to finalise the appointment of their new manager Marsch is well underway. The YEP understands Leeds would have sought to bring the 48-year-old in last summer, had Bielsa not decided to stay on and sign a further one-year deal. Leeds, anticipating a parting of ways with Bielsa this summer, had already lined Marsch up as a potential successor, so have simply accelerated their plans. Terms were agreed quickly with the out-of-work American, who previously worked at RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig and has long been admired by director of football Victor Orta, and work permits are being arranged.

The Whites hope to make an announcement on Marsch's arrival as soon as possible, with 12 games left in the season and five days in which to prepare for the trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

Leeds sit 16th, two points above the drop zone and both Everton and Burnley beneath them have two games in hand, showing both the urgency and pressure of the challenge facing Marsch at his new club.