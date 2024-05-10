Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United could welcome back Daniel James for Sunday’s play-off clash with Norwich City but Patrick Bamford has already been ruled out.

Bamford has not featured for Leeds since scoring in the 4-3 win at his former club Middlesbrough on April 22. A bruise he sustained on his knee in a collision during that game proved insurmountable for both the visit to Queens Park Rangers and the last game of the regular season at home to Southampton. The number 9’s absence has been keenly felt at times this season, particularly since his return to fitness and goalscoring form in January. What’s more, his seven prior appearances in the Championship play-offs, for Leeds, Middlesbrough and Derby County, make him the squad’s most experienced player when it comes to an extended second tier season.

Farke’s other options for the centre forward role are Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Georginio Rutter. Though Piroe got on the scoresheet against the Saints he has struggled for form in the second half of the season, playing second fiddle to Bamford. Joseph has looked promising in cameos and shone in an FA Cup start at Chelsea, but is yet to convince Farke he’s ready for a regular place in the XI, while Rutter eventually dropped back into the number 10 position where his creativity is better suited. The Frenchman too has had his difficulties with confidence and form of late, however, with his offensive output numbers dropping dramatically since the March international break.

According to Farke a fresh scan of Bamford’s knee has unearthed an injury that will keep him out of both games against the Canaries. “Patrick will definitely miss both legs of the semi-final,” said the German. “He's seen a different knee consultant and the new diagnosis says there is mini trauma in his patellar tendon. We were not aware of this, we were a bit surprised that he missed those two games, the initial diagnosis was just a bruise. But he definitely needs a couple of weeks in order to recover and will miss both legs. When someone is the calibre of Patrick Bamford and not available it's a chance for others to step up. We just concentrate on what we can influence. Some others will get our nod. The whole squad has my backing and my trust.”