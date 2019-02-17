New deal for Leeds United youngster Clarke Oduor

Have your say

Leeds United academy winger Clarke Oduor has signed a new contract, a month after making his first-team debut for the club.

The 19-year-old has committed himself to Elland Road until the summer of 2020, replacing a deal which was due to expire at the end of the season.

Oduor has featured regularly for Leeds’ Under-23s this term, helping the squad to the top of their division, and he was handed a first senior appearance by Marcelo Bielsa during the club’s FA Cup third-round defeat at Queens Park Rangers on January 6.

The announcement comes a day after United tied fellow youngster Robbie Gotts to new terms.

Oduor’s 18-month deal includes the option of a further year’s extension.