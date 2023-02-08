Leeds under-18s were due to face hosts Oxford United in the FA Youth Cup fifth round this evening but the contest has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Kassam Stadium. The game has been swiftly re-arranged and will now take place next week on Wednesday, February 15 in another 7pm kick-off. The winners will face a trip to Manchester City in the quarter-finals. A statement released by Oxford United explained that the club had taken an early decision to postpone tonight’s game in order to save Leeds from travelling.

"Tonight's FA Youth Cup game against Leeds United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch,” said the statement. "Despite the best efforts of the groundstaff to get the game on, the freezing temperatures meant a pitch inspection this morning and with the cold set to stay all day and evening an early decision was taken to avoid Leeds having to travel. The game will now take place at the Kassam Stadium next Wednesday, 15th February, kick-off at 7pm. Tickets purchased for tonight will still be valid.”