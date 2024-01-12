Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are facing a new busy week with the club's Championship hosting of Norwich City given a new date - and details for the FA Cup hosting of Plymouth Argyle also now set.

Leeds were due to face Norwich in a Championship clash at Elland Road on Saturday, January 27 in a 3pm kick-off but Daniel Farke's Whites will be in FA Cup fourth round action the same weekend having progressed past third round hosts Peterborough United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United were drawn at home to fellow Championship outfit Plymouth in the fourth round draw and the game was not selected for TV broadcast. It has now been confirmed that the cup hosting of the Pilgrims will be a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, January 27 - the exact time that Leeds were due to host Norwich.

Instead, the Championship hosting of the Canaries will now move to being a midweek evening match three days earlier with a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday, January 24.

That means the Whites will take in three home games in the space of seven days, starting with the Championship hosting of Preston North End which had already been moved to a 12 noon kick-off on Saturday, January 21 for live coverage on Sky Sports.