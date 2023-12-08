A new date and time has been set for Leeds United's third round FA Cup clash at Peterborough United which will not be a Saturday 3pm kick-off.

Leeds will visit League One highfliers Peterborough over the first full weekend in January in the competition's last 64 but the game was not picked for TV coverage. However, it has now been announced that the third round clash will take place on Sunday, January 7 with a 2pm kick-off as part of a reported TV highlights plan.