Among the Championship's most dangerous assist-to-scorer combinations this season are three Leeds United players.

Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter are among the division's most prolific assist-to-scorer combinations this season with two separate Leeds connections proving most dangerous compared to the rest of the Championship.

Dutch winger Summerville has already been directly involved in 11 Championship goals this term (6 goals; 5 assists) and his link-up with Welshman James and France Under-21 international Georginio is statistically the most potent in the league.

No assist-to-scorer combination in the division has managed in excess of three goals by the same duo, yet Summerville is already involved in two separate combinations. He has been the provider for three of James' goals, while Rutter has assisted Summerville on three occasions.

Only two other assist-to-scorer combos have delivered three goals this season: Andrew Moran for Sammie Szmodics at Blackburn Rovers, and Leif Davis for Conor Chaplin of Ipswich Town.