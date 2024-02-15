Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is unlikely to entertain the signing of a new contract before the end of the season, with his current deal still to run until the summer of 2027 and focus squarely on clinching promotion back to the Premier League.

Reports emerged on Thursday afternoon suggesting the Leeds boss was set to be offered fresh terms at Elland Road, however the YEP understands talk of a new deal is premature at this stage.

Leeds are on a seven-match winning run in the Championship and last tasted defeat 11 games ago during their final fixture of 2023. The side have recently moved into the automatic promotion places for the first time this season and given current form look set to push promotion rivals Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton all the way for a place in the top two come the end of 2023/24.

Farke has repeatedly stressed his lack of an opportunity to consider matters aside from Leeds’ fixture schedule as the Whites enter the final third of the campaign. Any talks over extending his Elland Road stay beyond 2027 are expected to take place following the conclusion of this season, which is believed to be the German’s preference.

The two-time Championship winner has made no secret his desire to test his managerial credentials at the highest level once again and has not been put off doing so by a 2020 relegation with the Canaries. As early as last July in his first interview since taking the Leeds job, Farke set out his intention to return the club to the top flight.

Leeds’ boardroom figures are pleased with the work currently being done by Farke and his staff. Chief executive Angus Kinnear, along with technical director Grétar Steinsson, made their feelings clear at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday evening, applauding enthusiastically from their vantage point in the stands as Farke made his way off the pitch. The manager responded in kind, gesturing favourably towards the pair.

