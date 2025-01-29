Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five points currently separate the division’s top four.

A new boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected with a change in the four-runner automatics race.

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the Championship with Monday night’s goalless draw at Burnley who consequently stayed three points adrift in third. Sunderland are just two points further back in fourth as part of a clear breakaway quartet.

Leeds will return to action with Saturday afternoon’s hosting of 18th-placed Cardiff City for which the bookmakers have issued very confident backing in Farke’s Whites.

As part of more eye-wateringly short Leeds odds, the Whites are no bigger than 1-4 to beat the Bluebirds but as short as 1-5 with some firms to net the new boost of another three-point haul. Cardiff are a huge 13-1 to win at Elland Road and even the draw is on offer at 49-10.

Sheffield United and Burnley also play in Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-offs and the bookies expect victories for both. The Blades are 5-4 favourites to win at third-bottom Derby County whilst Burnley are odds-on at 8-11 to bag three points at fourth-bottom Portsmouth.

Yet a change to the breakaway top four is expected when Sunderland play on Monday evening with the bookmakers believing the Black Cats will drop points to some degree at sixth-placed Middlesbrough.

The two sides will lock horns in an 8pm kick-off at The Riverside for which Michael Carrick’s hosts are 27-20 favourites. Sunderland are as big as 21-10 and the draw is on offer at 49-20.

Boro, though, are very short at 2-5 to take either three points or one for a result which the bookies think will leave Sunderland further adrift of an expected breakaway top three.