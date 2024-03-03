Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fresh boost in Leeds United's bid for automatic promotion is expected with the biggest chance of a new plot twist gap change.

Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town led to Daniel Farke's Whites falling out of the Championship's second automatic promotion place and being overtaken by Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second-placed Tractor Boys are now two points ahead of third-placed Leeds whose advantage over fourth-placed Southampton was also cut to just three points as the Saints recorded a last-gasp 4-3 triumph at Birmingham City.

But United's draw at Huddersfield also led to Leeds closing the gap to leaders Leicester City as part of a plot twist considering how far clear Enzo Maresca's side were. Leicester are suddenly just three points ahead of Ipswich and five clear of Leeds with a further three more points back to Southampton.

All four teams are in action during midweek and the bookmakers confidently expect a fresh three-point boost for Leeds in Tuesday night's hosting of third-bottom Stoke City.

The Whites are strong odds-on favourites at 4-11 to beat 15-2 shots Stoke in a game for which the draw is 4-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich are in action the same night but kicking off 15 minutes later at home to Bristol City and another win is expected for the Tractor Boys who are also odds on, albeit not as short as Leeds at 4-7. Bristol City can be backed at 11-2 and the draw is a 16-5 shot.

But the bookmakers think that leaders Leicester have the biggest chance of slipping up in midweek in Tuesday night's clash at Sunderland in which dropped points could well lead to a further gap change.

The Foxes are odds-on at Sunderland but only just at 4-5 and the Black Cats are far from ruled out at 7-2. The draw is available at 29-10.

Southampton play on Wednesday night at home to Preston North End and the Saints are a similar price to Leeds against Stoke.