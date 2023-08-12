New big Leeds United blow as star joins missing list in major changes at Birmingham City

Another Leeds United player has joined the missing list for today’s Championship clash at Birmingham City for which boss Daniel Farke has made big changes to his side.

Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra started last weekend’s league opener at home to Cardiff City and then came on as a late substitute in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie against visiting Shrewsbury Town.

But Sinisterra is now missing from the matchday squad for this afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at St Andrew’s for which boss Farke now has a full team of players out.

Leeds revealed on Friday evening that Willy Gnonto had not travelled to Birmingham after refusing to play upon being informed that he would not be sold this summer.

Gnonto led the Whites attacking line as centre-forward in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff but is now replaced by Joe Gelhardt as one of five changes to the side that started against the Bluebirds.

Leeds lost captain Liam Cooper to a ruptured plantar fascia and Crysencio Summerville to a groin strain against Cardiff and Charlie Cresswell now comes into the side at centre-back as new signing Joe Rodon starts from the bench upon his loan switch from Tottenham Hotspur.

Ian Poveda and Jamie Shackleton also come into the XI as Sinisterra and Summerville drop out whilst Sam Byram also replaces Leo Hjelde at left back.

Record signing Georginio Rutter is back in the squad after recovering from a core muscle injury but sits on the bench which features just players instead of the permitted nine and also two keepers.

CHANGES: Made by Whites boss Daniel Farke. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Former Whites forward Tyler Roberts is missing for Birmingham and comes out of the XI that started last weekend’s opener at Swansea City for the only change. His place is taken by Juninho Bacuna, fresh from his brace in the midweek Carabao Cup tie win against Cheltenham Town.

Birmingham City: Ruddy; Laird, Sanderson, Long, Buchanan; Bielik, Sunjic; Anderson, Bacuna, Dembele; Hogan. Subs: Etheridge, Williams, Longelo, Chang, James, Miyoshi, Cosgrove, Khela, Jutkiewicz

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Cresswell, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Shackleton, Poveda, James, Gray, Gelhardt. Subs: Klaesson, Darlow, Rodon, Hjelde, Drameh, Gyabi, Bate, Rutter.