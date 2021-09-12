'Never works against big teams' - Leeds United fans react to starting line-up against Liverpool
Leeds United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Firpo comes in for Struijk, with Raphinha also starting. Here's what fans had to say.
@Erskine_Gareth: Great team. Please please please let’s see the real Rodrigo today.
@Studalgleish: Liking that. Harsh on Struijk, but Coops doesn't really deserve to be dropped either. Good options now with DJ, Shack and Klich from the bench.
@Liam_lightowler: Decent. I would have started Struijk over Cooper but Bielsa knows best. Hope we get to see James make an appearance. Come on Leeds.
@Omicdaz: Bench looking slightly stronger with Pascal, Klich and James. Think Struijk is unlucky to be on the bench though. Hope we can get something today.
@Jakewinderman: Big fan of this line-up... would prefer Struijk or Koch over Cooper at CB, but it is what it is. Dan James could be the spark needed off the bench as a super sub. Really excited to see Firpo back at LB, too. Vamos Leeds!
@Kgraham1990: Ooof. Not keen on Rodrigo in the middle again. Never works against big teams. Klich so much better in press and in possession. Very harsh on Struijk who is our most composed CB.
@Ford_kewell: Cooper stealing a living at this level.
@GaryBriscoe5: Rodrigo lucky to start but apart from that, I'm happy. Bench looks strong.
@Yorkshire6013: Rodrigo to get dragged off at 60 mins due to another ineffectual appearance as a 10. I'm starting to feel sorry for the guy.
@Hedgehoguk84: Not unhappy with that side, though Klich for Rod maybe.
@Leedeverell1989: What I would have gone with. Solid, that.
