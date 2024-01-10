Leeds United's departing defender Robin Koch is well aware of fan sentiment over his post-relegation exit but insists it was a wrench to leave.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Koch was one of players to take advantage of a relegation release clause in his contract and secured a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt for the 2023/24 season. With a deal that runs out this summer, Koch's loan signalled the end of his time at Leeds and the severing of an already fractured relationship with the fanbase.

The German, who was this week unveiled as an incoming permanent signing for Frankfurt, told The Athletic that he understood why supporters were angry. He said: “It definitely hurt me to read a lot of the comments from fans on social media but of course, I can understand the anger. The Leeds fans are positively crazy about their club and relegation was very painful for them. I always did everything I could to be successful with Leeds, and to make the Leeds fans happy. For me, it was terrible that we didn’t achieve our goal of staying up at the end of last season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Koch believes the Leeds team had quality, 'a good spirit' and did all in their power to avoid the drop, but injuries and what he called a 'negative' spiral left them in the relegation places. The centre-back says the bitter taste of relegation stayed with him, but when it came to this season his ambition meant a move to the Bundesliga was the right option.

"I loved the Leeds fans, every game with them. Elland Road was incredible," he said. "I wrestled with myself and thought about it for a long time. But as I said before, it was simply a decision for my career to continue in the best possible way and to pursue my high goals. During a career there are simply moments and decisions that not everyone always understands or accepts. But you never want to hurt anyone.”