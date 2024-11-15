Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have history when it comes to impactful loan players but Joe Rothwell was aware of a certain stigma that comes with a temporary move.

It's safe to say that the Bournemouth midfielder did not come burdened with huge expectation when he arrived at Elland Road. Though Leeds fans remember fondly the incredible contributions of loanees Jack Harrison and Ben White in Marcelo Bielsa's promotion-winning side, Rothwell's signing in the summer was met with a muted response. Words like 'underwhelming' were thrown around by a section of the support and some simply assumed he was at Elland Road to provide depth. Starting just four games while on loan at Southampton for the second half of last season and failing to really show what it is he can do might have played into that narrative.

And judging by Rothwell's comments, he has been well aware of the notion that he was coming to bulk out the squad.

"Sometimes, people see you leaving a club to go on loan and think that you come in just to make up the numbers," he said. "Obviously, in my mind, that was never the case. I've played in a lot of games at this level, but I've also worked my way into a Premier League team and there's a reason for that. I knew coming here, in my mind, I was coming here to play and it took a bit longer than I would have liked, but at the minute I've got the shirt, so hopefully I can keep holding it a bit longer."

Rothwell had to be patient. Daniel Farke went for two defensive-minded midfielders in Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev for the first eight games of the Championship season, using Rothwell and fellow attacking midfielder Ao Tanaka in cameo roles off the bench. But knee injuries to first Ampadu and then Gruev left Farke with no real option but to put his two number 8s where the two number 6s had been. And what Rothwell and Tanaka have managed to do as a pair since, in their seven starts, has been impressive. Four wins, two draws and a single defeat. Possessional dominance. More control than many would have predicted. Attacking intent.

Rothwell believes, on his part, that he's getting into his flow and showing why Leeds brought him in on loan.

"It was tough at times and it's not always nice to get into the team through someone else's injury, but that's what having a squad is for and you need to be ready," he said. "I had to be patient, but I've managed to get in now and I feel like I've given a good account of myself when I've played. Hopefully I can continue that on now. I feel like I'm probably starting to get into a bit of a rhythm now. May that continue and let's see where it takes us."