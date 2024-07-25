Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An attacker released by the Whites has completed a permanent move to one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Former Leeds United attacker Ian Poveda is now embarking on a new venture having signed a permanent deal with another Championship side.

Ex-Manchester City youngster Poveda joined Leeds back in January 2020 but the winger who has since had loan spells with Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday was released upon his contract expiring this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday, where Poveda spent last season on loan, were reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old on a permanent deal but the Colombia international has instead joined Sunderland on a three-year contract which includes a club option of an additional year.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Poveda vowed that he would work hard for the team and declared that he was never afraid to take players on.

Poveda said: “All I want to do is get on the pitch and play for Sunderland. I feel like I have the right people at the club supporting me and the love I’ve already received from the people here is something I can’t describe.

“I’m a creative player with good one-on-one ability, who is never afraid to take anyone on. I’ll work hard for the team and I’m excited to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: "We have tracked his experiences in the Championship throughout recent seasons and are delighted. He’s strong in one-on-one situations and has the acceleration to change the tempo of our play, whilst offering the flexibility to play in several attacking positions.

“We feel these are qualities that can improve our team and equally, he requires the foundations to develop the next stage of his career. We are confident we can provide that platform and we are delighted to welcome Ian to the club."