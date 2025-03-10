Pascal Struijk

Pascal Struijk has declared the Leeds United action plan following Sunday’s loss at Portsmouth with a run-in declaration ahead of Wednesday night’s visit of Millwall.

For the first time since November, Leeds face the task of bouncing back from a defeat via the weekend’s 1-0 loss at Fratton Park which has left their lead at the top of the Championship table down to just goal difference.

With ten games left, Sheffield United have now joined Daniel Farke’s side on 76 points and Burnley are only two points further back in third.

Struijk, though, has declared the aim to keep spirits high ahead of Wednesday night’s quick return to action against Millwall which presents a quick chance for Leeds to return to winning ways.

Speaking to LUTV, Struijk said the opportunity should be relished as he highlighted how his side were ultimately still top of the table and admitted that the season run-in was always going to be tough.

Pressed on there still being work to do - and that it would not be an easy end to the campaign - Struijk declared: “It never is. This is the Championship, I am going to say one of the toughest leagues out there.

"You play so many games, they come around really fast, every team can surprise and that was the case (at Portsmouth). But we are still top of the league, still two points clear. On Wednesday we try to extend it again.

“Games come really fast in here so we have to turn it around quick, try and make sure the boys are not too down, we try to keep the spirits high because the games come so quick, you need to be ready again on Wednesday."