'Never' - Midfielder delivers message upon Leeds United exit with confident prediction on future

Roca joined Leeds from Bayern Munich last summer and made 32 Premier League appearances in a season that ended with Leeds being relegated to the Championship. The 26-year-old has now joined La Liga outfit Real Betis on a season-long loan and the Spaniard has taken to social media to reflect on his time at Elland Road and declare his confidence that Leeds will bounce back to the country’s top flight.

Roca wrote on his Instagram page: "Today is the day to say goodbye to what has been my home for the past year, a short period of time that has made me realise how special both the city of Leeds and Leeds United are.

"I want to thank the fans, all the club staff and my teammates for their help, support and generosity during this time. A city and a fanbase always by their team's side, never leaving us alone, supporting us in both good and bad times.

FAREWELL MESSAGE: From Marc Roca, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"I feel blessed to have been one of yours on the field, giving everything I could in every moment. It has been a pride and a pleasure to defend this shirt. I will never forget the atmosphere that I experienced game after game at Elland Road, nor the support of the lead United fans.