'Never happen again' - Daniel Farke pre-West Brom press conference every word on Leeds United exit clauses, Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and signings hope
Farke’s side are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign and looking to bounce back from Saturday’s extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City. Farke still had nine players out injured for the trip to St Andrew’s in Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas.
Luis Sinisterra was also “not available” in addition to Willy Gnonto who had informed Farke that he was once again unable to play upon being told by the club that he would not be sold this summer.
Updates on Sinisterra, Gnonto and injury news were top of the agenda at today’s Thorp Arch press conference in addition to United’s need for signings in the remainder of the summer transfer window which closes in just 16 days’ time. Farke spoke to the press at 1.30pm and here is every word that was said by United’s German manager.
Sinisterra, Gnonto and Costa updates
“At the moment Helder Costa, Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are training seperate to the group, they have individual training. They have also moved out of the dressing room. With Helder everything is quite relaxed because we had a pretty honest conversation, he wants to have a move. It’s our wish as a club as well there will be an end. There’s no complaints. With Luis Sinisterra it’s also different in comparison to Willy. With Willy we spoke about this. There is no exit clause, we’ve made it quite clear we won’t sell him. With Luis it’s different. He had some exit clauses in his contract and some open legal question marks and contractual question marks and for that he was not available for the last game. Until everything from a legal point of view is clear then he won’t train with the group because in his mind he can’t focus fully on football and we don’t want the group distracted. We have decided to move him also out of our group. In the last days there were some movements, we wait for a final judgement from a legal point of view. Today all those three players were training separately and we’ll see what the outcome is.”
How is the spirit in the group and who do you have available?
"Yes, the spirit is good. I have praised by lads already, otherwise it is not possible in the first two competitive games to come back when you are 2-0 down at half time and then 1-0 down. We showed great spirit, in terms of workloads a lot and spirit is good. Obviously the group is a bit too small in numbers at the moment. We're working a lot behind the scenes that hopefully some injured players will come back soon. Hopefully also the contract issues right now are sorted pretty pretty quick. And also we are working on some incomings so we're training still was a relatively small group. There's some bad news with Leo Hjelde because he had a concussion in training yesterday. Because you have to follow the concussion protocols of the League, he will be out until next Monday so he's not available for this for this game. But on the other hand, also some good news, Sam Greenwood is back in training and was able to train the whole week. Also for Georginio Rutter and Joe Rodon also - a proper training week so far so they're also the mix to be elected then for the team. Some good news but it's still a bit of a tricky week but I hope and think and I'm also quite convinced that next week our situation will look much better. So it's a bit tricky for the game on Friday but we will have competitive side and we'll also fight for the points on Friday."
Is Sonny Perkins available?
"Yes, he's available if I pick him. I spoke at some length about about the situation. Each and every player has the chance to shine in training and to improve and also to show that he's ready to play and anyhow I will just pick players who fully convince me during training and show really good performances. If players are not there and not on the level that we need for the Championship then I won't pick them. It's not like just because there are some free spots on the spot that I pick a player. No, we have to make sure that you also have a chance to be to be involved in the game and if not, I think it would be the wrong sign to choose a player with not the top class training performances, at least that's my style. I just pick players. I would rather go with less players but the players who are there are spirited and committed and tied together. And that's quite important. So regardless of about who we speak anyhow I want good performances in training and then you have chance to be picked."
What is the financial situation? Do you have money available to sign players?
"No, I'm just here for the for the sport and just speak about the sport so it's not my topic to speak too much in public about financial situation but obviously there are some some rules you have to stick to it. And also yes when it's not 100 clear about the outgoings, who goes out, who goes out on loan or some other exit clauses still there so there's not more clarity, it's also difficult for us to make some decisions. That's what I mean, we are all on the same page. We know that we have to improve the squad, we need to bring some quality in, we're working unbelievably hard behind the sceneas. At the first step, a few things had to be decided also with some exits and the closer we get right now to the end of the window the more clarity we have also what we can do in terms of what we can spend in terms for incomings. But I won't speak about the details, it's not my topic. I'm concentrated on football and not so much on our on our balance anyhow. Obviously we are working unbelievably hard behind the scenes. We have good people, good key people behind the scenes and hopefully then when hopefully September arrives pretty pretty quick, hopefully our squad will look much more competitive and then also stronger in comparison to what perhaps the situation last week or the beginning of this week was. We are quite confident that we'll have a competitive group come the end of August."
What does your attempts to sign Max Aarons say about the right back situation? Is Cody Drameh in your plans along with Luke Ayling?
"I have spoken about this topic, I never comment on any rumors or when we are perhaps trying to sign a player. I just speak about the players who are under contract. For that, I don't comment on any other rumours or any other comments anyhow. I just speak about the players who are under contract for us. I mentioned before So Cody, of course he's in my plans. Sadly he was injured during pre-season for two weeks which was also a bit difficult for him because he was obviously also out on loan and then as a player who wants to impress anyhow you want to use preseason and if you're injured it's never that easy. He's had his first proper training week this week which was also important for him. At the moment, yes, we need each and every player. I can't predict what the situation will be in the end of August and how our squad will look then and if there is a possibility perhaps for other outgoings or whatever but at the moment I'm happy about each and every player that we have. And each and every player gets my full attention and my full backing and also my full work in order to improve and make the best possible player he can be. Cody ended getting game time anyhow in pre season. Afterwards there was this injury. He has to be a bit patient right now until he is back at his best but he has all chances also to impress during during training and when there is a chance he just has to grab it."
Is there enough time to strengthen all areas apart from the gopalkeeper position which you said was your least worry?
"Yes, 100 per cent. It's definitely a small period of time. It's not easy. It's complicated because we also have to work a bit under the time pressure that is quite normal. But we were fully aware of the situation. We're fully aware that we would have more and more clarity the more of August goes by. We have to make some some late decisions and that means perhaps not each and every player who we wanted to perhaps to sign is available anymore but the situation is like it is. It's a bit tricky, but I'm quite confident that we'll have some good solutions. I know this old quote, save the best for last, so sometimes it's a good choice instead of having too earlier a decision and to panic anyhow so we are quite relaxed, not falling asleep anyhow and also still aware of the situation but we are also fully convinced that we are doing the right things."
Have you had to lift the squad and lift the morale this week?
"You always to do this as a head coach but also to prepare from a technical point of view for the next challenge against West Brom and possibly to be critical. So it's not like I was there just like a clown and do some jokes for the for the mood, we were also self critical after the last game because although the situation was a bit tricky, I think we could have been there even in a few scenes with a better performance at Birmingham. The players know that they have my backing and also my trust there in order to help them and I have also to protect them because I don't let anyone criticize the workloads and the mentality of the players who were available because there are some great lads who give their everything to defend our shirt. But it doesn't mean that I'm not self critical or that I'm just running around because it's a difficult situation and protecting them and I'm just there for good mood. I'm also there in order to impprove each and every player and for that you will still have to stay self critical and critical and also to speak about a few things so it's a pretty pretty complex job I would say as a coach. Yes, sometimes you also have to be there with man management for the mood, that was also topic, but in all the other topics as well it is to do the job this weekend. I try my best to fulfill all these expectations."