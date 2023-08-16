"No, I'm just here for the for the sport and just speak about the sport so it's not my topic to speak too much in public about financial situation but obviously there are some some rules you have to stick to it. And also yes when it's not 100 clear about the outgoings, who goes out, who goes out on loan or some other exit clauses still there so there's not more clarity, it's also difficult for us to make some decisions. That's what I mean, we are all on the same page. We know that we have to improve the squad, we need to bring some quality in, we're working unbelievably hard behind the sceneas. At the first step, a few things had to be decided also with some exits and the closer we get right now to the end of the window the more clarity we have also what we can do in terms of what we can spend in terms for incomings. But I won't speak about the details, it's not my topic. I'm concentrated on football and not so much on our on our balance anyhow. Obviously we are working unbelievably hard behind the scenes. We have good people, good key people behind the scenes and hopefully then when hopefully September arrives pretty pretty quick, hopefully our squad will look much more competitive and then also stronger in comparison to what perhaps the situation last week or the beginning of this week was. We are quite confident that we'll have a competitive group come the end of August."