Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travel advice has been issued to Leeds United’s fans heading for the play-off final.

Leeds United supporters heading for the capital have been given a hat-trick of travel tips by Network Rail ahead of Sunday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement released by Network Rail on Thursday afternoon read: “With trains expected to be extremely busy on the East Coast Main Line this Sunday (26 May), Network Rail has the following advice for those headed through Leeds and London King's Cross stations.

“Passengers should: Plan their journey in advance by using www.nationalrail.co.uk, Follow directions at London King's Cross both going to and heading back from Wembley. Know the time of trains home as later services will be busy. The team at King's Cross will be on hand to help direct people and get fans to the game in plenty of time.

“Stadium-goers are being asked to move through the station as soon as they arrive to avoid congestion for other passengers on the concourse. They should head directly for the London Underground and take the Metropolitan line from King's Cross St Pancras Underground station to Wembley Park.

“On the return leg, London King's Cross is expected to be very busy so the glass doors directly at the front of the station and hotel shutters will be temporarily closed between 6pm and 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead, all passengers will need to access the concourse through the Pancras Road entrance (where Boots and Marks and Spencer are located). This is to reduce congestion and ensure everyone has enough room to wait for their train in comfort.

“Passengers waiting at King's Cross are also reminded to scan the QR codes on station information screens to get live departure boards directly on their phone through Network Rail’s ‘Whoosh’ service.

“Accessing the link automatically directs to live travel updates for those on their way back from the stadium.”

Helen Cavanagh, head of passenger experience for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “Our station teams at both Leeds and King's Cross are ready to help football fans on their way to arguably the biggest game in football – with a return to the Premier League at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With nerves about the big match undoubtedly running high, we’ll do everything we can to make sure getting the train to Wembley and back is as smooth for people as possible.