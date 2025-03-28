Leeds United might not be a Premier League team yet but they certainly have top-level support. Elland Road remains one of the country’s most iconic stadiums and continues to be packed out every week by loyal fans, whether they be local or flying in from across the world.

Among the many loyal Leeds fans are a few faces more well known to the world, with a club of such size attracting more than its fair share of celebrity supporters. Some have made no secret of their love for the West Yorkshire club while others keep their fan-status a little more low-key - but they’ll all be watching to see if Daniel Farke’s side achieve promotion come May.

Below, the YEP has taken a look at the net worth of 51 famous Leeds fans, from Hollywood stars and soap opera actors and even opposition football players. Take a look below to see who you might know.

Julian Barratt, Actor and Musician No reported net worth

Dan Bradbury, Golfer No reported net worth

Rune Temte, Actor Reported net worth - £1m