David Brooks injured his shoulder after a collision with Junior Firpo in the first half of the Championship play-off final

Neil Warnock believes Junior Firpo should have been booked after 'destroying' David Brooks in the first half of Sunday's Championship play-off final. The Leeds United left-back appeared to bring down Brooks, clipping his heels shortly after Southampton took the lead in the game through Adam Armstrong.

However, an awkward fall left Brooks clutching at his shoulder with the Wales international initially receiving treatment on the field. The winger tried to carry on and lasted several more minutes before having to make a tearful exit from the action in the 34th minute, to be replaced by Sam Edozie.

The Bournemouth loanee had looked capable of providing a threat in the game but the forced substitution brought an early end to his afternoon. The incident went unpunished by referee John Brooks, who did dish out three yellow cards in the first half with Crysencio Summerville, Jan Bednarek and Ryan Fraser earning bookings.

Warnock, though, believes the referee made a big error in allowing Firpo to get away with one.

"They started off very well apart from getting into the box," Warnock said at half-time while working as a Sky Sports pundit. "I don't think they crossed it enough when they get good opportunities. Piroe is on his own all the time. They never really threatened even with all that possession that they had.

"There were a couple of bookings that I didn't think should have been bookings and I thought early on the lad who destroyed Brooks, I thought that should have been a certain yellow card."