Leeds are heading into today’s final day of the Premier League season sat second-bottom and needing slip ups from both third-bottom Leicester City and fourth-bottom Everton to stand any chance of survival. Both sides have home games but Redfearn says he can definitely envisage both the Foxes and Toffees losing to West Ham and Bournemouth respectively which would offer Leeds the chance to survive with a final day win against Spurs. Leeds’ players, says Redfearn, must take off the “shackles” and play today’s game like its their last given the possibility of Premier League survival.