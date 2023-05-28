Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Neil Redfearn offers massive hope in Leeds United survival bid and strong advice to players

Ex-Whites boss Neil Redfearn has offered huge last day hope in Leeds United’s survival bid and strong advice to the club’s players.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 28th May 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read

Leeds are heading into today’s final day of the Premier League season sat second-bottom and needing slip ups from both third-bottom Leicester City and fourth-bottom Everton to stand any chance of survival. Both sides have home games but Redfearn says he can definitely envisage both the Foxes and Toffees losing to West Ham and Bournemouth respectively which would offer Leeds the chance to survive with a final day win against Spurs. Leeds’ players, says Redfearn, must take off the “shackles” and play today’s game like its their last given the possibility of Premier League survival.

"I can definitely see Everton and Leicester getting beat today, so shackles off lads, go for Spurs like it’s the last game you’ll ever play,” wrote Redfearn in a Tweet. "Because next season new owner /DOF and Head Coach, so be a Premier League club at 6-15pm. You were born for days like this.”

HOPE: Behind Leeds United's final day bid for survival from ex boss Neil Redfearn. Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images.HOPE: Behind Leeds United's final day bid for survival from ex boss Neil Redfearn. Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images.
HOPE: Behind Leeds United's final day bid for survival from ex boss Neil Redfearn. Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images.
Related topics:Neil RedfearnEvertonPremier LeagueBournemouthWest HamLeicester City