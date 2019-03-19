Neil Harris talks up Leeds United clash as Millwall's "biggest game of the season"

Neil Harris has started the build-up to Leeds United’s clash with Millwall by claiming the game at Elland Road is “miles bigger” than Millwall’s FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton.

Harris described Millwall’s trip to Elland Road a week on Saturday as “the biggest game of the season by far” despite seeing his side come within seconds of reaching the FA Cup’s last four over the weekend.

Millwall lost on penalties to Premier League side Brighton on Sunday having led 2-0 at the New Den with two minutes of normal time to play.

An injury-time error from goalkeeper David Martin helped Brighton progress to the semi-finals, leaving Harris to turn his attention to Millwall’s visit to Elland Road on March 30.

The fixture is crucial for Leeds following a defeat to Sheffield United which knocked them out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places but Millwall are a point and two places above the relegation zone and badly need a result.

Harris said: “The FA Cup’s been a great adventure. We’ve had some great days but we’ve got nine cup finals to go.

“We have to take those battling qualities, some of the quality we had with the ball and certainly the energy levels and defensive doggedness into those nine cup finals.

“The biggest game of the season by far, miles bigger than (Brighton), is Leeds away in two weeks’ time.”

Millwall came close to beating Marcelo Bielsa’s side during a 1-1 draw in Bermondsey in September, denied by a late Jack Harrison equaliser before hitting the post in added-time, but their last 11 games have yielded just two wins.