Neco Williams loan bid 'rejected' as Leeds United wait on Liverpool 'decision'

Leeds United are about to enter the final 10 days of the January transfer window and the pressure to add new faces is starting to build. The Whites have seen players leave this month but they haven't added to their squad just yet, despite being linked to a host of players in a number of positions.

Daniel Farke will be focused on Wednesday's home clash against Norwich City, but the transfer clock is ticking and Leeds will be keen to do business in the coming days as they look to get over the line and achieve promotion at the first time of asking. Here's a look at some of the transfer headlines coming out of Elland Road.

Leeds 'make Johnson approach'

Leeds United are one of two clubs to have made an approach to West Ham regarding the signing of Ben Johnson, report Football Transfers. Leeds have been linked with Johnson for some time now as they look to bolster their options on the right side of defence, but it seems they're not the only team tracking the defender.

Millwall are also said to have made an approach as the Lions, who have reportedly asked about Charlie Cresswell as well, look to strengthen their hand. West Ham need to offload players if they're to make additions this month and Johnson may well be one player seen as dispensable, especially with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Johnson has struggled for game time this season, but Leeds, who have been playing Archie Gray out of position at right-back, would be able to offer him the minutes he craves.

Williams bid 'rejected'

Nottingham Forest have rejected a loan bid from Feyenoord for Leeds United target Neco Williams, according to Sky Sports. Williams has been in and out of the Forest side this season, but seemingly the club are keen for him to stick around and play a part under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Williams is one of several full-backs Leeds have been linked with this month with the Whites said to be keen on a loan move. However, the decision to reject Feyenoord's approach may spell the end of any hopes Leeds had of landing him.

Ramsay decision 'soon'

Speaking of full-backs Leeds are said to be chasing this month, Liverpool reportedly expect to come to a decision on Ramsay's immediate future shortly. The Daily Mail claim Leeds and other Championship sides have shown an interest in the defender and it seems the Reds could be about to loan him out once more.