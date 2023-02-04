'Nearly cried': Willy Gnonto on Leeds United story, Gary Neville comments and Whites supporters

Five months on from his arrival, the teenage Italian sensation says he is loving life at Elland Road and proud of the rich praise issued by the likes of Gary Neville. Gnonto is back available for Sunday's Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest having served a one match suspension for picking up a second FA Cup booking in the 5-2 win at home to Cardiff City in which the 19-year-old bagged a brace.

The Italian international was notching a double in what was just his tenth outing for Leeds following his September switch from Swiss side FC Zurich for just 4.5m euros. Less than half a year later, the forward has already become a huge fans' favourite after a series of brilliant displays, one of which even had Neville describing Gnonto as already looking like a Manchester City winger. Gnonto admits that he could never have imagined obtaining such praise - or the level of support that he and his team are receiving from Leeds United's passionate fans.

"Honestly before I knew it but I didn't expect it at this level because it's just incredible," said Gnonto of the Whites support to Sky Sports News. "Every time we play at home the atmosphere is crazy and I think also for the other teams to come here is a little bit strange. But I think they are always with us, even if we are not playing well they are always behind the team and that's important for us and we just try to give something back."

LOVING LIFE: Leeds United's 19-year-old Italian international forward Willy Gnonto after his role in January's 5-2 hammering of Cardiff City at Elland Road in the FA Cup fourth round replay. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Gnonto only made his Whites debut in the Premier League clash at Liverpool at the end of October in which he came on as a 72nd-minute substitute. Just 17 minutes later, the forward played a pivotal role in setting up the winning goal for Crysencio Summerville in a dramatic 2-1 victory.

A first league start in November's 4-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and then first goal in January's 2-2 draw at home to West Ham United then quickly presented itself before Gnonto earned rave reviews from Neville for his display in January's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

"Of course he's a legend of the game so I'm just proud because I couldn't even think about it when I first started to play football," said Gnonto of Neville's assessment. "Now I am here with all these incredible players speaking about me. It's just something that makes me proud and I just want to keep going."

Asked for his reaction when he knew he was joining Leeds, Gnonto revealed: "I nearly cried because I really didn't expect it and it was the last day and the transfer window was closing. I was at home with my parents and I was just waiting for this call and I just felt relieved, happy, good and I was really excited to come here and I am really happy now."

Five months on, it couldn't have gone any better. Could it? Gnonto says it actually could.